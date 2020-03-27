Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters at play

In the same bay I saw two otters with pups in tow.

On Monday, some whales were spotted late in the afternoon in front of Port Alice.

Reports were they might have been orcas. I looked at the weather for the next day and went for a cruise hoping I might see them.

As I made my way along the inlet I stopped here and there for a photograph of a few birds and continued towards Drake Island. It’s easy to lose track of time and distance when the scenery and weather is so good.

In a small bay on the south end of Drake Island I spotted an otter not moving, so I came in closer to see if it was alive. I came in slowly watching out for rocks just under the water. I was within a few meters of the otter when it woke up from it’s morning snooze with my dog Benson looking down at it.

Even though we had given it a startle, it was settled enough to allow me a few good photos. In the same bay I saw two otters with pups in tow and the light over them was perfect. I slowly made my way to them and one of the otters allowed me to get some really good shots.

I positioned the boat with the sun behind me and set the camera up for a shutter speed above 1/800 per second. I waited for the mom and pup to both look my way and then pressed the release.

Of the images I made, this photo I’m really happy with. I like the positioning of the two together and the light on them and background blends well behind them. I didn’t see any whales that day, but coming home with this image more than made up for it.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C.

