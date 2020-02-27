Otters in Port Alice. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters in the water

“It seemed as though the older otters were more willing to be photographed”

It’s Thursday and I don’t have a decent photo for this week’s Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight. “No problem,” I say to myself, I’ve got time to get something worthwhile. I head out to Suquash and I get nothing. I head out to Doreen Lake for a shot overlooking the North Island, but the weather turns to full blown snow up on the mountain. I get nothing. My last chance is a boat ride on a beautiful Thursday of February 2020.

I couldn’t have asked for better weather as the water was like glass. I had headed out with the intention of photographing a few eagles, but since the water is so calm I decided to go out to Buchholz Channel where last year most of the sea otters called home. I get to the spot and sure enough, there’s the same amount of otters there was last summer. I even recognized a few of the faces I had noticed last year. They were a little bit edgy as I approached in my 14’ skiff, and I quickly realized it was due to Benson, my Bernese Mountain dog, making them nervous.

I shut off the motor and drifted with the tide past them. The second time I did this, they seemed to be less nervous as they were closer to the boat. It seemed as though the older otters were more willing to be photographed, so I used a 100-400mm with a 1.4 extender on it to make sure I’m still keeping my distance.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: March is a great time to be on the slopes, but it’s also the deadliest

Just Posted

‘Spacecapades’ Ice Carnival is coming to the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

‘Spacecapades’ will feature 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters in the water

“It seemed as though the older otters were more willing to be photographed”

Bantams win first game of playoff finals against Thunderbirds

“The team would appreciate a big show of support”

Port Hardy RCMP discuss reconciliation with First Nations

The RCMP “want to be emotionally respectful of the past while still trying to uphold the laws.”

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommedations come five months after it was revealed 40 % of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

Most Read