Reflection off the water near the Frigon Islands. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Reflection off the water

‘I will be using the self isolation time to reflect and enjoy the natural environment’

This week I’m posting an image I made last week at the beginning of the clear skies and cool temperatures. I took this photo from my boat while waiting for the motor to warm up. The reflection off the water was stunning. I love moments like this. It gives you time to pause and reflect on yourself and the environment around you.

When I came home and started editing the photos from that day, I bumped up the vibrancy too much and began to see unnatural colours in the sky.

This is a common theme among photographer’s. We tend to over edit images due to trying to present what we were seeing at the time, and just like a fishing story, it gets bigger each time it’s told. During the next few months while we are dealing with the pandemic, I will be using the self isolation time to reflect and enjoy the natural environment. I hope you can too.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C.

His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

