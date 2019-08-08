PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw snapped these photos of sea otters playing near Drake Island.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Sea otters

“I went out for a boat ride around Drake Island and photographed sea otters”

The B.C. Day long weekend I spent Friday in my boat photographing eagles near home and on Saturday I was one of the vendors on the boardwalk at Telegraph Cove.

I met many Gazette readers that came to say hello and say how they like the photo highlight articles each week. I was humbled by how many came to say they liked the weekly photos and column. The selling of prints was good and each time I venture out of Port Alice to other craft fairs I learn what the Tri-Port buyers like and what and where I need to photograph in the future.

Sunday was an exceptional day, as I went out for a boat ride around Drake Island and photographed sea otters. Watching the sea otters resting in the kelp beds was enough, but to be able to photograph them too is something really special.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

 

