Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Sea Walk

Living close to the Sea Walk in Port Alice, I have the privilege of being able pack up my camera bag and be photographing the Frigon Islands in minutes.

This proximity to great photography is true of any the communities on the North Island. As I drove through Holberg last Sunday, I thought of how lucky they were to be living so close to San Josef Bay.

Each time I drive over to Port Hardy I’m always looking at all the action going on in the bay and I just want to stop and get out the camera. The sunrises and sunsets Port McNeill and it’s nearby communities see makes me envious. Each time I drive over the Nimpkish River bridge at sunrise I’m just in awe of the colour of the sky lighting up the island in the middle of the estuary. I’m also envious of the residents of Woss since Atluck Lake and Little Huson Caves (two of my favourite places to photograph) are so close to them.

I do like the fact that I can hit any of these North Island locations and still make it home for dinner. This weeks photo was from last February where I woke up and seeing everything covered in snow, I made a mad dash for the Sea Walk to capture Port Alice in white.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter