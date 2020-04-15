A waterfall near Port Alice. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Small creek

‘I really like how this image turned out and glad I made the effort to find it’

Just down from the road from my house is a small creek that I have drove by on the way to work for over 30 years.

I have often thought of stopping there and climbing up along side of the creek and looking for something to photograph.

It was a Saturday morning that I got the notion to hike it and I’m glad I did.

As I started the climb I soon realized I should have worn some gloves. The rocks were slippery and I used the foliage to hold on to. I ended up pulling thorns out of my hands several times. I stopped at a small set of falls and took a couple images then packed everything up to head up to the next set. It was a little more difficult climb.

My Bernese mountain dog Benson got stuck trying to get past a boulder. I heard him barking for help but I wasn’t going back. He only had to walk in the water to get around it, but he’s just not a water dog.

I made it to the next set of falls and set up for this image. I had to move a couple of small limbs from the scene and then try a couple of shots at different shutter speeds and focal lengths.

I really like how this image turned out and glad I made the effort to find it.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Most Read