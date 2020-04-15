Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Small creek

‘I really like how this image turned out and glad I made the effort to find it’

Just down from the road from my house is a small creek that I have drove by on the way to work for over 30 years.

I have often thought of stopping there and climbing up along side of the creek and looking for something to photograph.

It was a Saturday morning that I got the notion to hike it and I’m glad I did.

As I started the climb I soon realized I should have worn some gloves. The rocks were slippery and I used the foliage to hold on to. I ended up pulling thorns out of my hands several times. I stopped at a small set of falls and took a couple images then packed everything up to head up to the next set. It was a little more difficult climb.

My Bernese mountain dog Benson got stuck trying to get past a boulder. I heard him barking for help but I wasn’t going back. He only had to walk in the water to get around it, but he’s just not a water dog.

I made it to the next set of falls and set up for this image. I had to move a couple of small limbs from the scene and then try a couple of shots at different shutter speeds and focal lengths.

I really like how this image turned out and glad I made the effort to find it.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter