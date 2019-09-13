Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Sunset at Rupert Arm

The photo in this week’s highlight is from an amazing sunset at Rupert Arm.

This weeks photo is about clouds and photography. I’m not a weather geek, but I have learned which types of clouds will make for more interesting images.

To be able to predict a good sunrise or sunset will save you time and money, especially if you are hiking into a location and then get there and find the light poor for photos. I get excited when I see lenticular clouds above just before sunset. I know then some good photo light and colour is about to happen.

I find it easier when I’m photographing on the east side of the Island. The clouds moving across the strait make the weather easier to predict. You can even get an app for sunrise and sunset predictions. SkyCandy and SunsetWx are two I know of. I don’t use either of these two apps. I’m a look outside and go for it type of photographer.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw