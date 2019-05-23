PORT ALICE IMAGES, DOUG BRADSHAW PHOTOGRAPHY Santino the dog checks out a beautiful view with his owner Douglas Bradshaw on one of their many walks through the North Island wilderness.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The last walk together

“I would give almost anything to be able to have another walk together”

On May 16, the North Island lost the best friend a photographer could own.

My dog Santino came to me at four-years-old and I had him for another four and half years. He was the most gentle dog I have ever had and also the most dedicated.

During the four years I had him, we did everything together. He was the reason the last four years have been my most productive photographically as he was my motivation to get out and shoot as often as I have. He liked to eat, so early in the morning he would have me up filling the food bowl and out getting sunrise images.

A walk every night kept the sunset pics coming, too. I took him to every location, even ATV rides. I mounted a large plastic tote to the back rack of my quad and he would sit on a pillow in it and ride along.

Inside the photo blind he would quietly lay beside me during wildlife outings. He was a great model during times when I needed a subject or when I needed a refresher using my strobe lights and off camera flashes. The loss of him has been hard and I would give almost anything to be able to have another walk together.

We would leave the house and after crossing the bridge near the boat launch, I would let him off leash where he would run to all of his favourite marking spots and sniff and pee. I would keep on walking ahead until the entrance of Lions park where he would catch up and run about circling around kicking up grass.

He would run out his energy and come lean up against me sitting on the bench facing the Frigon Islands.

A belly rub is in order and then a few pets and a hug before I get out the camera and take a couple last images of him to place with the others on my hallway wall.

Thanks to Dr. Paul for coming out to another late night emergency call.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

