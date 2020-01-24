Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The top of Mt. Wolfenden

“A few shots at different focal lengths and then I was back inside editing with a coffee in hand”

Monday morning is always the same. I must be the first stop on the garbage man’s route. I stop everything I’m doing when I hear him coming down the road towards my house and race to pull the garbage out of the can. I get it out and my wife tells me to not forget the garbage from the bathroom as well. I package it all up while holding my breath and head for the front door. Into the can it all goes and I drag it another ten feet to the curb.

This Monday was the same, other than the fact it was -4 degrees and instead of getting wet socks (since I wear my slippers) I felt the dry cold on my toes. Feeling proud I’d made it before he came once again, I looked out towards the mountains on the other side of the inlet. The top of Mt. Wolfenden was catching the morning sun and right beside it was the moon.

I couldn’t remember seeing the moon this low on the horizon this late in the morning. I rushed back inside and grabbed my camera. I had my Canon 100-400 mm lens already attached so it was just a matter of getting the exposure and shutter speed correct. A few shots at different focal lengths and then I was back inside editing with a coffee in hand.

It was an excellent way to start the day.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

