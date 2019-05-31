PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw saw the layers of blue framed by the mountains and decided to duplicate what his eyes were seeing.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Tour around Quatsino Sound

“I’m really happy the way the water leads the eye through the image”

I had it in my mind, I would take an early morning boat ride and tour around Quatsino Sound in hopes of getting a few photos of some sea otters. That was the plan anyway. But not to worry, I have found that if the light is just right, subjects will reveal themselves. It was after I motored around Drake Island and started heading back for home when I come upon this image. I saw the layers of blue framed by the mountains and wondered if my camera could duplicate what my eye was seeing. I decided to apply a polarizing filter to the camera and a 24 – 70 mm lens. This is one time where I turned on the live view and used the LCD screen to frame the shot. I did this because I could stand up in the boat and use the camera’s level and histogram. The level helped me with the horizon and the histogram made sure I kept the exposure correct. I’m really happy the way the water leads the eye through the image to the shades of light blue mountains.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

