Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw took this amazing photo of two eagles sitting in a tree on April 11.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Two eagles in a tree

“Nothing like having your morning coffee seeing something as good as this.”

I’m creature of habit. I will go back to the same location trying to improve from the last time I photographed there. There are a couple of eagles in Port Alice that are creatures of habit too.

I think these two have been visiting this same tree for at least five or six years, that I can remember. Back when the Supreme Convenience was open I would see customers standing outside looking towards the inlet starring with smiles on their faces as they watched the two eagles on top of the tree together.

Nothing like having your morning coffee seeing something as good as this.

Looking back at the images I have of these two, they sit together in the same way. The larger (female) above, and the male below on the same branch. If you disturb them by trying to get closer for that perfect shot, it will be the larger one that flies away first.

Driving by the other day I pulled over, put my telephoto lens on the camera and banged off a half dozen images of these two before she flew off. There is no such thing as the perfect shot, but there is such thing as the perfect moment.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Just Posted

OPINION: Urgent care room will cost lives

“Seniors, of any demographic, are the most vulnerable to the loss of emergency care.”

James Hayward coroner’s inquest rescheduled hours away from where RCMP shooting occured

The family is “a bit disappointed that it’s going to be held in Campbell River”

Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of… Continue reading

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Gil’s Girls win Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament in shootout

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14.

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Howe Sound Queen sailing toward retirement

Vessel now up for auction ends regular runs between Crofton and Vesuvius at the beginning of June

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Most Read