Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Two eagles in a tree

I’m creature of habit. I will go back to the same location trying to improve from the last time I photographed there. There are a couple of eagles in Port Alice that are creatures of habit too.

I think these two have been visiting this same tree for at least five or six years, that I can remember. Back when the Supreme Convenience was open I would see customers standing outside looking towards the inlet starring with smiles on their faces as they watched the two eagles on top of the tree together.

Nothing like having your morning coffee seeing something as good as this.

Looking back at the images I have of these two, they sit together in the same way. The larger (female) above, and the male below on the same branch. If you disturb them by trying to get closer for that perfect shot, it will be the larger one that flies away first.

Driving by the other day I pulled over, put my telephoto lens on the camera and banged off a half dozen images of these two before she flew off. There is no such thing as the perfect shot, but there is such thing as the perfect moment.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw.