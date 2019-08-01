PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw took this photograph of an eagle near the Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill in Port Alice.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Varney Bay eagle

“I photographed this new eagle just further down the inlet from the mill”

It’s that time of year when all of this year’s young eagles are starting to head out on their own. Their first year sure can be a tough one.

Last year, I was lucky to watch a couple of eagles across from the mill build a nest and care for one new eagle. I would catch some movement from the nest and use my 400mm lens as the each of the parents would fly in and away from the nest.

One day, a new young eagle was sitting in a tree near where one of the parents would regularly sit. I watched as the young eagle went from stealing scraps and fish from the parent to trying to fish for it’s self. Certain areas seem to attract younger eagles.

Varney Bay is an area I see young juvenile eagles often. I have spotted several on the shore airing their wings out after an unsuccessful fish and dip into the water.

I photographed this new eagle just further down the inlet from the mill. I wonder if this new eagle is from the same pair of eagles.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

