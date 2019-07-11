Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Waterfall at West Main near O’Connor Lake

One of my goals for photography has been “shoot more towards quality and less towards quantity”. For myself, I have always had a trigger happy finger when it comes to deleting images. One thing I never do is delete an image in camera before first looking at it on my computer monitor. One of my best images was almost deleted in camera. I had second thoughts and kept it. I’m glad I did as it has not only sold well but has won a photography contest. Over the last week I have spent most of my photographic time shooting along West Main near O’Connor Lake. This weeks image is a waterfall along West Main I had thoughts of deleting but after a couple days I have grown to like it. This waterfall is one that the water spreads out as it flows near the pool below. I used a tripod and placed it near the bottom of the falls. The scene is too wide to get it in all in one shot so I leveled the tripod and took several shots and stitched them together in a panorama in Lightroom. I did this twice as I have had times where the stitching in Lightroom has failed. I like the image for its foliage and the way the water spreads into smaller flows. If you happen to be travelling along west main stop and see this little known North Island beauty.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw