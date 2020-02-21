Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Waulkwass River

A kingfisher and some trumpeter swans came by close enough to get a few shots.

January has been a poor month for photography.

With all the rain we’ve had my photography outings have been low. Inbetween the downpours, I have managed a few wildlife images but landscapes almost none. As long as it’s not pouring down rain, my photo blind keeps me dry inside. I sit inside the blind with my camera peeking out the small camouflaged window and my dog Benson by my side. It makes you feel like a kid again, like you’re sitting inside a fort made out of pillows and blankets. I get to hide out and watch while the wildlife world goes by without knowing.

On Sunday, I set up the blind where the Waulkwass River empties into Rupert Arm. A kingfisher was the first to come by and get her photo taken. I decided I would try something different. I set the camera up on the gimbal tripod and attached a remote shutter release. I then turned on the live view on the back of the camera and hit the zoom button. I panned to have my kingfisher in the frame and then used the LED screen on the back of the camera to manually focus the camera. After that it was just a matter of waiting for the kingfisher to give me it’s best look and then hit the shutter release.

As I sat there watching the kingfisher some trumpeter swans came close enough for me to get a few shots of them too.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C.

His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

