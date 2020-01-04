Cannabis Corner: What to expect for cannabis 2.0

Have a cannabis question you want answered either privately or featured in the North Island Gazette’s Cannabis Corner? Email Serena Neumerschitsky at info@sea45.ca.

After one year of legalization the promise of Cannabis 2.0 products is among us. Although the categories were given the thumbs up on Oct. 17, 2019, products still need to be approved – meaning we will not be seeing the bulk of the 2.0 products until 2020. So, what exactly can we expect to see in addition to the Flower, Pre-Rolls, Oils and Capsules we’ve already been seeing and when can we expect to see it?

Edibles & Beverages Edibles and beverages are products containing cannabis that are intended to be consumed in the same manner as food and drink. This will include cookies, candies, chocolate, tea, canned beverages, and other products that are formulated with non-medical cannabis, which may contain THC and/or CBD.

• THC restrictions: 10 milligrams of THC max per package

• Product restrictions:

• No added vitamins or minerals

• No nicotine or added alcohol

• Limits on caffeine

Extracts (Concentrates) Extracts, more commonly known as concentrates, can be either inhaled or ingested. Extracts meant for inhaling are concentrated cannabis extracts including shatter, budder, wax, rosin, resin, and kief. Extracts meant for ingesting are any oil-based products including oils, capsules, and sprays that are intended to be taken orally – so yes – “oils and capsules” will now be reclassified as extracts.

• THC restrictions:

• Inhaled products: 1000 milligrams of THC per package

• Ingested products: 1000 milligrams of THC per package, 10 milligrams of THC per unit or dispensed amount

• Product restrictions:

• No added vitamins or minerals

• No nicotine or caffeine

• No sugars, sweeteners or colours

Topicals Topicals are cannabis-infused product meant to be applied to the skin, hair, or nails such as lotions, creams, bath bombs, and soaps – and are meant to be used just like your usual toiletry products.. for the most part..

• THC restrictions:

• 1000 milligrams of THC per package

• Product restrictions:

• No nicotine

• No alcohol

• Not for use in eyes or on damaged skin

With so many brands releasing so many new SKUs, there will be a plethora of products to choose from – there will absolutely be a few products ringing in the new year such as vape pens/cartridges, cookies, chocolates and even mints – but, due to government approvals and holiday shipping schedules don’t expect to see most of them on the brick and mortar shelves until mid January 2020.

Serena Neumerschitsky is Co-Founder and President of North Island Cannabis, Vancouver Island’s first licensed non-medical cannabis retailer – and Owner and Principal Consultant of SEA45 Compliance, Consult & Creative, a studio focusing on world-class cannabis companies that want to communicate personality and philosophy.