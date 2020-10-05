Cast your vote: Back up your words with action

‘it’s incredibly important that you actually do go out and vote.’

PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

Another week another editorial.

I’m on a roll and feeling pretty good about life in general, so let’s skip the opening introduction and get right down to business.

There’s lots of interesting news going around, but what will I be writing about this week, you might be wondering?

Politics.

Yes, I’m about to get political, so hold on to your hat (or if you’re not wearing a hat then hold on to something else, maybe a railing or a countertop).

The snap election was called by B.C. Premier John Horgan Sept. 21 and we will be going to the polls for general voting day on Saturday, Oct. 24. Advanced voting will be from Oct 16 to Oct. 21.

I’m not into electioneering, I have zero interest in telling you who to vote for, nor do I care who you do end up voting for, but I will tell you that it’s incredibly important that you actually do go out and vote.

Don’t be that guy who sits on the sidelines and complains about the direction of the province they live in despite not voting in the election.

That guy isn’t cool. He’s one of the biggest issues I have with this great country of ours. I have no time for people who like to spout off at the mouth but won’t back up their words with action.

We as a society need to use this election as a teachable moment for people that words without action is just meaningless rhetoric.

Voting is so important. People have died in the past for the right to vote and we need to keep that in mind everytime we go to a polling station and make an X on a ballot.

With that said, we actually have four parties here in the North Island riding (Campbell River-north):

1. Liberal;

2. NDP;

3. Green;

4. Conservative.

I’m quite sure one of them will align to your particular tastes. If you’re unsure what they stand for and want to know more about them before the election, google them and actually research what they stand for and are promising to do if they win the election. Then you’ll be in the know and able to make the right decision for you and your family.

Be safe. Follow the health guidelines. Back up your words with action. Cast your vote.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Column