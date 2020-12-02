North Island Rising is a column written by Port McNeill local Bill McQuarrie. Agree or disagree with the column, email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.

North Island Rising is a column written by Port McNeill local Bill McQuarrie. Agree or disagree with the column, email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.

Drama queens of the internet

‘As a rule, contented taxpayers are less inclined towards revolution’

Portrayed as a secretive and malevolent organization, the so called Deep State is in truth, nothing more than a drama queen’s heaven; a digital nirvana where the art of the spectacle is so perfectly matched with blissful mindlessness.

It is a make believe world, a paradise that ignores reality by allowing devotees to experience the child-like delights of temper tantrums.

The frenzied outbursts that have moved from the attention seeking adolescent who once rolled around screaming on the floors of grocery store aisles, to the comments sections on social media. It is a world where, unencumbered by truth, drama queens with their unique and toxic displays of ignorance reign over their tiny cyber domains.

This online basement suite is a place where logic and common sense are renounced in favour of short-tempered and short-sighted buffoonery. Take for example, the many conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic.

One of my recent favourites, on a reoccurring theme, is the belief that COVID-19 doesn’t exist. It is instead (and I’m not making this up), an elaborate hoax perpetrated by the government in order to gain control of all Canadians.

This tinfoil hat theory began with a picture posted on social media showing a less than full hospital parking lot. From there a bright eyed drama queen seized the opportunity to chase his 15 seconds of fame and shouted – in all caps of course – that the almost empty parking lot proved the hospital mustn’t be busy and therefore the pandemic was a hoax.

As you think about this, keep that mental image of the child having a temper tantrum in aisle 7. It helps explain so many things about their quasi-adult world.

But let’s for a moment give the benefit of the doubt to these conspiracy theory drama queens and see what benefits their deep state conspirators would get in return for creating the pandemic hoax.

To begin, the resulting loss of jobs and business bankruptcies mean the newly unemployed would no longer pay income tax on salaries or business incomes.

This brings about a decline in government revenues and that doesn’t sound like the kind of conspiracy a big, bad and expensive government would want to intentionally create.

Economics 101 suggests it is pretty hard, if not impossible, to fund the evil empire on declining revenues.

And to make matters worse for this supposed corrupt and manipulative government, those same newly unemployed will be claiming EI benefits, creating a spike in expenses at a time when tax income is in decline.

So this pandemic hoax generates less revenue for the deep state along with increased costs. On top of that, consumers stop or cut back on spending, meaning more layoffs, more bankruptcies, mortgage foreclosures and… Well it becomes a perpetual motion fiscal and human disaster machine. So how does this benefit the deep state?

Would they not do better and generate more money for their fiendish and secret activities if everyone was healthy, happy, working and paying taxes?

As a rule, contented taxpayers are less inclined towards revolution or to notice the dastardly deeds of those supposedly pulling the levers of power in the deep state.

I realize it is hard for the ‘desperate for an audience drama queens’ to gain any recognition when logic and truth prevail. But as usual, I suspect those qualities will be replaced by some all caps outburst right here in the aisle 7 comments section.

Bill McQuarrie is a former publisher, photojournalist and entrepreneur. Semi-retired and now living in Port McNeill, you can follow him on Instagram #mcriderbc or reach him at bill@northislandrising.com

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Christmas decorations at Gus' Pub. (Opal Tesch photo)
Gus’ Bar and Grill gets into the holiday spirit

Gus’ Bar and Grill has been a fixture in Port McNeill since… Continue reading

Mike Aldersey, the Port McNeill base manager for West Coast Helicopters has been awarded the prestigious Agar/Stringer Award by the Helicopter Association of Canada. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island pilot receives coveted helicopter industry award

Port McNeill based Mike Aldersey is the recipient of the 2o2o Agar/Stringer Award given out to select few Canadians

The notice at Port Hardy Secondary School’s athletic track. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
SD85 school tracks closed to the public during school hours

To keep P.E. classes safe, the restriction went into effect Nov. 30

Shoebox Project logo
Donate now to the Campbell River/North Island Shoebox Project

There is just over a week to go in The Campbell River/North Island Shoebox Project campaign

The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy council will decide fate of pool revitalization project at next meeting

The pool revitalization project will be on the agenda at the Dec. 8 meeting for council to vote on.

12-year-old Ella Smiley captured some video of orcas on a sea lion hunt on Nov. 28 at Kitty Coleman Park, just north of Courtenay. Photo by Ella Smiley
VIDEO: Orcas hunt sea lion near Vancouver Island shoreline

Twelve-year-old Ella Smiley, of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings, caught up with a… Continue reading

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are inviting audiences into their home for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’. (Submitted)
Natalie MacMaster coming to you through Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Here’s your chance to enjoy the famed fiddler in an online show with her husband Donnell Leahy.

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

North Island Rising is a column written by Port McNeill local Bill McQuarrie. Agree or disagree with the column, email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.
Drama queens of the internet

‘As a rule, contented taxpayers are less inclined towards revolution’

Most Read