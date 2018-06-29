PIXABAY PHOTO Garbage including single-use plastic coffee cups and bottles.

EDITORIAL: Surviving single-use plastics

Small changes can make a big difference

When A&W announced they were going to stop using plastic straws, it generated a lot of discussion about plastics.

It made me think about how much single-use plastic I throw out in a day and then I wondered what actually happens to that plastic.

When I buy something, like a coffee, I rarely ever think about how even though I’ll only use it for a few minutes, that plastic lid and cup are going to remain in the environment, somewhere, for thousands of years.

Recently I went to Palmerston Beach on the West Coast and was reminded of this.

The beach is mostly clean of marine debris thanks to initiatives from Living Oceans and Cove Adventure Tours, but as I walked along the beach I picked up more plastic water bottles than I could carry, and a lot of them, if not all, had clearly washed up from the ocean.

I wonder if any of the plastic water bottles I have used throughout my life have ended up on a remote beach somewhere? The United Nations Environmental Program estimates that each year, more than eight million tonnes of plastic ends up in the oceans and it is expected that by 2050, the oceans will carry more plastic than fish.

That’s only 32 years from now.

The problem with plastics is that they don’t biodegrade but they do break down. Plastics that are less than five millimetres in length are called “microplastics” and they come from a variety of sources, including from larger plastic debris that degrades into smaller and smaller pieces. They also come from microbeads found in items like cleansers and certain toothpastes.

Microplastics pose risks to wildlife because they can physically damage the digestive tracts and can expose animals to chemicals and contaminants.

The bright side to this problem is that reducing our plastic consumption is so easy and doesn’t really change our quality of life in any way.

It’s so easy to take a reusable water bottle, coffee cup, or shopping bag on an outing and there are so many new and innovative alternatives to traditional single-use items, like beeswax food wrapping and silicone zip-lock bags.

Habits are changing though, companies and municipalities around the country and world are banning items like plastic bags and straws. There’s even Nada – a new zero-waste grocery store opening up in Vancouver where none of the food comes in plastic packaging. If anyone wants to take a more active approach to help this problem, they can volunteer to help remove plastics and fishing gear from the beaches. Living Oceans’s Clear the Coast initiative is cleaning up marine debris on West Coast beaches throughout July and August.

I’m actually writing this editorial to remind myself to use less plastic so I can hold myself accountable. It’s so easy to be an unconscious consumer and toss plastics away without ever thinking about it again.

But it’s also so easy to have a little forethought and just say no to purchasing a disposable plastic when there are just-as-good alternatives.

Because if keeping our environment plastic-free and healthy means that I’ll have to use a paper straw at a restaurant in the future, then that is a sacrifice I’m willing to make.

– Editorial written by Hanna Petersen

Previous story
A Brush with Henschel: Low tide – Nimmo Bay

Just Posted

36th annual Charlie Cup Championship results are in

Eagle View Elementary School won the Charlie Cup Championship for the second time.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Tsulquate Reserve

The fire occurred just after 7:00 p.m. on June 28

Tidbury advocates for pride crosswalk in Port Hardy

“I think it’s a sign of mankind — of understanding.”

UPDATED: 2 people dead after plane goes missing in B.C. mountains

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

B.C. drug smuggler who used helicopters to deliver drugs sentenced

Colin Martin, 46, was responsible for delivering thousands of pounds of “B.C. Bud” to forest clearings in Washington state and Idaho

Fort Rupert Elementary School presents: The Wizard of Oz

Natasha Griffiths attended the musical and said it was “a huge hit, lots of laughs.”

EDITORIAL: Surviving single-use plastics

Small changes can make a big difference

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Surviving single-use plastics

    Small changes can make a big difference