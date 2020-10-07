PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

Election: There’s no need for mud slinging

Do politicians voice their opinions constructively?

RIP to Eddie Van Halen.

I’m a huge fan of classic rock, and specifically of Van Halen’s first album that featured such timeless cuts as “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “Eruption,” which features some of the best guitar playing I’ve ever heard.

Van Halen’s music touched generations of lives and will continue to live on for many more years to come. Thanks for all of the great memories, Eddie.

With that little tribute out of the way, it’s a new week which means a new editorial, so hello and welcome back to Tyson’s Thoughts.

I’ve been writing my thoughts down for North Island locals to read for just about five years now. That’s pretty incredible to think about when you really break that sentence down. Half a decade, almost.

I’m a fairly private person, so writing my opinions down and publishing them for the world to see and read is something I’ve often struggled with internally.

Am I saying enough? Should I say less? Does anyone even care what I have to say?

It’s taken a lot of contemplation on my part, but I’ve come to the realization that at the end of the day, we all have something to say, and nobody should be afraid of voicing their opinion so long as they are doing it constructively.

With that said, do politicians voice their opinions constructively?

I think for the most part they do, though I have to say I can’t stand whenever elections are announced and political campaigns break down into nothing but dirty tactics like mud slinging and back and forth empty rhetoric.

You can make your point and get it across without attacking someone else or building a strawman argument to deflect constructive criticism. It’s pretty easy to do, you just need to have the internal fortitude to stick with it and follow through by talking about the issues at hand.

Let’s see an election without personal attacks and then have the candidates stick to their promises they made to get elected in the first place.

Maybe that’s wishful thinking on my part, but I personally want to see behaviour during elections that makes me feel proud to go to the voting booth and make my voice heard.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

