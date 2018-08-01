Fishin’ Corner: If you are salmon fishing this week in Port Hardy try Daffine island

Well folks, it’s certainly been hot on and off this last week, with both tides and weather playing havoc on the local fishing.

We have managed to still send our fine guests home with their limit – a nice size chinook of 35 lbs, several decent sized coho, and some slot size halibut as well. The change in slot size sure has made things difficult this year, and I personally have had to release several.

This seems to be a disappointment to guests who’ve travelled so far to come here, only to have to toss one back.

But, unfortunately, we need to save our breeders, even though our counter parts and commercial fishery get to keep whatever size they want.

To me this seems greatly unfair to the sports fisherman who put in the money for research every year by buying a fishing license and those who donate to the hatcheries every year.

If you are salmon fishing this week in Port Hardy, try Daffine Island. Between 60 and 80 feet it should still be holding a few large chinook. If your down in Port McNeill, Malcolm Island has been pretty good with some large coho and averaged size chinook still hanging around. Try a green splatter teaser head by Gibbs Delta Tackle and the new phantom series flashers with UV glow.

I find that the 5 ¼ anchovy works the best, but that is personal preference. Try something new if you’re still not getting them – either speed or bait or spoon. Find that old thing in your tackle box that you haven’t used in years and throw it down there and try it out. You just never really know, because fishing sometimes is truly a mystery. Until next time folks, tight lines and keep on fishin’!

Steven Cahill is a Field Tester for Gibbs Delta Tackle, Oki Tackle and freelance writer as well as Owner of Hook’n Them Up Fishing Charters located in Port McNeill Toll Free:1-855-805(FISH)3474 Cell 250-230-0579 www.vanislefishing.com.