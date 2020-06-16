Fishin’ Corner: It’s important to take your kids fishing

‘We need to pass on the knowledge that has been handed down to us’

I truly love my own backyard as I get the best of both fisheries from Port McNeill and Port Hardy. This year June will provide some excellent chances at nailing the big one you’ve been looking for.

We need to remember the importance of taking kids fishing. This has been a pasttime not only from father to son, but father to daughter and moms too.

It’s one I thoroughly enjoy doing with my six-and-a-half year old daughter, Liliana.

The sparkle in her eyes and the excitement in her face when the rod tip starts going off is worth its weight in gold.

We enjoy taking our family fishing trip as well with grandparents, fathers and kids.

This year we haven’t had much of an opportunity to go out. Last weekend Liliana and I went camping and trout fishing near Cowichan.

It’s been a long time since I got to do that with her, since I’m usually booked solid for the season.

So there’s some goodness I think that came from all this COVID-19. It’s sure not helping anyone’s pocketbook, though.

Please remember how important it is to take your kids out fishing. Time spent on the water is never a bad thing.

We must also remember to educate them on the purpose of conservation as well as hunting and fishing for food.

We need to pass on the knowledge that has been handed down to us.

They are the future and will help keep fishing going long after we are gone.

With that being said, please support and donate whatever you can to your local hatcheries and the youth fishery education. There are many salmon festivals you take your kids to on Vancouver Island. Visit the Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre in Port Hardy.

It’s a great place to take your kids and learn about the life of a salmon.

As well, you may want to seek out some freshwater opportunities if a saltwater trip is not in your budget.

There’s nothing like hookig up a trout on some light gage line and watching it peel out down the river, trying to keep up to it and land it.

Until next time, folks. Please see the DFO website for IREC info and record your halibut catch and chinook lengths.

The data and samples they collect are very important to our retention limits.

As a professional angler I can’t stress this enough. It’s an absolute must.

Please do your part. As well, please pass along your catch info to our great fish observers on the docks. Every bit helps.

So tips up and tight lines and keep on fishin’!

Steven Cahill is an original pro staff member of Oki Tackle, Light House Lures & freelance writer as well as Owner of Hook’n Them Up Fishing Charters located in Port McNeill, Port Hardy, Quatsino Sound & Rivers Inlet.

Toll-Free:1-855-805(FISH)3474

Cell 250-230-0579

www.vanislefishing.com

www.porthardyfishing.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter