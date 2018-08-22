STEVEN CAHILL PHOTO Keith, Karl, and Luke - a group from Colorado and Kansas City.

Fishin’ Corner: Return of the sockeye

“I can say that the sockeye fishing has been hot some days and cold others.”

Well, it’s certainly nice to see beautiful sockeye fish return and to get another chance to have a few in our freezers.

My personal preference is cold smoking them in my Bradley and making lox. It’s my perfect winter project once I finally lay down my saltwater gear for the season and pick up my steelhead gear, which is a whole other ball game.

I can say that the sockeye fishing has been hot some days and cold others. Part of this is caused by the commercial seine netting, where they come and fish the recreational tac lines at night so all the wonderful sports fishing folks at home can’t complain.

By the way, their bycatch (unwanted fish) that they are getting is chinook and wild coho. DFO seems to think this is okay, but tells us we have to release everything as directed by the marine guidelines. This doesn’t sit well with a lot of people.

In any event, we just keep fishing all the same. I know my daughter and I have enjoyed catching them, as well as all my guests. It’s been a real treat taking a few home. We have had some sockeye upwards of 10 lbs, which is a pretty nice fish if you ask me.

The chinook fishing and halibut fishing has been off and on this week, but we are still seeing some nice fish being produced from Duval and Malcolm Island areas.

Until next time, tight lines and tips up and we’ll see you all out on the water real soon!

Steven Cahill is a Field Tester for Gibbs Delta Tackle, Oki Tackle and freelance writer as well as Owner of Hook’n Them Up Fishing Charters located in Port McNeill & Port Hardy Toll-Free:1-855-805(FISH)3474 Cell 250-230-0579 www.vanislefishing.com

