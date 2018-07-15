STEVEN CAHILL PHOTO Salmon and Halibut Fishing UTHA Group.

Fishin’ Corner: The Deserters Group is a pretty good early chinook producer

“This year salmon fishing has been pretty good, with the average size spring around 20-25 lbs.”

July provides some excellent chances at nailing the big one you’ve been looking for. The Deserters Group is a pretty good early chinook producer, try fishing between 70-100 feet for coho and chum out at Duval Point, Hardy Bay, and Masterman Island.

Your best combo will be the #4 atomic plug green-white glow and lila micro flasher or monkey puke flasher and glo flow green and red titan spoon by Oki Tackle.

You can also try fishing Wall street as well if you know the secret code try the #4 swiftsure spoon and lemon lime flasher from Gibbs Delta Tackle or the yellow green mist JDF and yellow-green maverick green jellyfish flasher by Oki Tackle.

Both sizes of anchovies will work here. You may also want to try trolling slow using a cut-plug herring. While doing this, please be mindful of the other boaters moving in a faster tac.

This year salmon fishing has been pretty good, with the average size spring around 20-25 lbs and the odd 32-38 lb chinook being brought to the dock.

Mid-July will hold pinks, try a purple & pink squirt but use a bigger hook. The chinooks will hit this as well, and if you have an undersized hook then say bye bye to your shiny friend.

Hopefully we will see some sockeye retention again for July and August, fingers crossed, look for it in season openings.

Steven Cahill is a Field Tester for Gibbs Delta Tackle, Oki Tackle & freelance writer as well as Owner of Hook’n Them Up Fishing Charters located in Port McNeill Toll-Free:1-855-805(FISH)3474 Cell 250-230-0579 www.vanislefishing.com

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

