Fishin’ Corner: We need to remember the importance of taking kids fishing

I truly love my own back yard as I get the best of both fisheries from Port McNeill and Port Hardy.

July provides some excellent chances at nailing the big one you’ve been looking for.

We all need to remember the importance of taking kids fishing. This has been a past time from not only father and son, but father and daughter and moms, too. It’s one I thoroughly enjoy doing with my four-and-a-half year old daughter Liliana Phoenix Cahill. The sparkle in her eyes and the excitement in her face when the rod tip starts going is worth its weight in gold.

We enjoy taking our generational fishing trip with grandparents, fathers, and kids. It’s pretty amazing and this year we have had plenty of opportunities to make those moments into memories. Not only is it important to take them fishing, but also to educate them on the purpose of conservation, as well as hunting and fishing for food. We need to pass on the knowledge to our children that has been handed down to us, for they are the future and will help keep our fishing going long after we are gone.

So with that being said, please support and donate whatever you can to your local hatcheries and the youth fishery education. There are many salmon festivals you can take your kids to on Vancouver Island. Please visit the Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre in Port Hardy, it’s a great place to take your kids and learn about the life of a salmon.

You may want to seek out some fresh water opportunities as well if a saltwater trip is not in your budget. There’s nothing like hook’n up a trout on some light gage line and watching it peel out down the river trying to keep up to it and land it.

Until next time folks, please see the DFO website for IREC info and record your halibut catch. The data they collect is very important to our retention limits. As a professional angler, I can’t stress this enough. It’s an absolute must folks, please do your part. Also, please pass along your catch info to our great fish observers on the docks. Every bit helps.

