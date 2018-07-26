Gazette reporter says goodbye

North Island Gazette reporter Hanna Petersen puts in her notice

It is with a heavy heart that I write these words saying goodbye. I have enjoyed every moment of this past year living and working in the North Island, especially because working for the Gazette allowed me to get to know the North Island in a way I would not have otherwise.

I was able to explore the North Island, meet so many people, and learn about the issues that are important to the people and communities here and for that, I am very grateful. I hope I was able to do my part and keep our readers more informed about the North Island.

I’ll be heading to the northern part of our province, to pursue a new opportunity in my hometown of Prince George. Leaving the North Island was a difficult decision to make, but ultimately I made the decision to relocate to be closer to my friends and family.

You know the saying “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘till it’s gone?” well suddenly I have found myself wishing that I’d spent more time on the beaches, hiking, and enjoying all of the wonderful things the North Island has to offer.

I don’t need to tell anyone to appreciate what they have in their own backyard, because I’ve learned over the past year that North Islanders are already extremely proud and passionate about the North Island, as they should be! I can say that I’ll be telling everyone I know what a wonderful and unique place it is.

I’d like to say thanks to everyone at the North Island Gazette for making my time here so wonderful. Everyone at the Gazette works extremely hard to make the paper its best. It’s been really awesome to have been a part of providing local news coverage to the community and to have been a part of the Gazette team because they do an amazing job.

Although the North Island is a big area composed of many small communities, the Gazette works hard to make sure that all North Islanders have access to local news that covers everything from community events to tougher subjects and I feel really proud to have been a part of that.

I know I will keep reading from afar as I’m going to want to keep up on everything that’s happening throughout the North Island.

Well, the time has come farewell and thanks for reading!

* Editors note – The North Island Gazette will be hiring a new reporter mid-August/early September, so be on the lookout for exciting news on Hanna Petersen’s replacement!

