Get out and spend time with your family on the links

It’s a bit of long story but I’m going to tell it anyways.

Hello and welcome back to Tyson’s Thoughts, the column that tries its best to create intrigue and provoke discussion on all things north Island.

With that intro out of the way, I won’t be writing anything too scandalous this week. Instead, I’ll be talking about my golf game (or lack thereof).

I went golfing with my dad last Saturday morning and it was a pretty entertaining nine holes at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club (shoutout to Jaegan for getting us a cart on the busiest day of the week).

We started off pretty slow, with both of us not hitting too well on the first two holes. For whatever reason I always struggle with the first two, I think it’s because I never bother to warm up and just go straight to teeing off.

Things started to pick up on “Pacman” (hole three) where I hit one of my best drives ever. Straight up the middle, landing right in front of the blue peg. I followed that up with a three wood blast, an easy chip shot onto the green, and then two-putted for a crowd pleasing five-stroke finish.

My dad managed to finish the hole with a six, which isn’t too bad for him considering he doesn’t have the power to really crack the ball off the tee anymore (sorry dad but it’s true, haha).

I was up two strokes on him going into the fourth hole, but then out of nowhere he managed to hit the green with his tee shot and sink one of the longest putts I’ve ever seen in person for a birdie, putting him in the lead by one.

I was frustrated at blowing the lead, and I ended up shanking the fifth hole. My dad added two more strokes to go up by three, and I knew I had to do something drastic to win.

On the sixth hole I took out my five wood and cracked the ball off the tee as hard as I could. It hit the green and rolled just a couple feet away from the cup. From there I putted it home for a birdie of my own, erasing my dad’s lead and going up on the scorecard by one stroke.

Over the last three holes, I kept the pressure on and added to my lead to finish with a 52. My dad tried his best to come back and beat me on the ninth, but ultimately finished with a 54.

I didn’t write this editorial to brag (at least not on purpose), but more so to remind people that even though COVID-19 is changing the way the world operates, you can still find ways to spend quality time with your family and enjoy life for what it is.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing and journalism from Vancouver Island University in 2008.

