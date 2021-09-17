Get out and vote, it’s important

‘I don’t care who you vote for, as long as you do actually get out and vote’

Have you done it yet?

If you’re wondering what that mysterious opening sentence means, allow me to explain.

Yes, it’s that time again to go out into the wild and render your vote to help choose a member of parliament that will represent your riding.

Yes, this is another “get out and vote” column.

No, I don’t care who you vote for, as long as you do actually get out and vote.

One thing I cannot stand is when someone just complains about their government but then doesn’t have the guts to go and put their ballot in a box and let it be counted.

If you care about your country, the area you live in, and you respect the fact you’re allowed the right to vote, then go out and do it.

“But none of the candidates speak for me.”

I’ve heard that excuse before, and here’s why I don’t believe it.

We have a bunch of different candidates in our riding, I think there’s seven if my math is correct, and I’m sure there must be one of them that somewhat aligns with you politically.

And if for some bizarre reason they don’t, well, vote for the one who is closest to your ideals.

At the end of the day, people have died for the right to vote, so it’s important that you do your part and be thankful that you have that right.

