Gratitude is a great thing, what are you grateful for?

Tyson's Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday's.

Hello and welcome back to Tyson’s Thoughts.

I enjoy writing editorials, but they definitely take a lot more time to come up with and put together than writing news articles. News articles are just facts, numbers and quotes all meshed together to create the story of what happened. Editorials are where you really get into the nitty gritty and dissect current events with your own opinion, and sometimes it’s hard for me to inject my own thoughts into a topic and elaborate, because I don’t have infinite time and infinite space to really encapsulate what I want to say.

Regardless, let’s get down to the business at hand and write down some thoughts for North Islanders to read and engage with.

The Sept. 30 edition of the North Island Gazette features the last “Fishin’ Corner” of the season, and I want to say a heartfelt thanks to Steven Cahill for all his hard work over the years.

Steven took over writing the seasonal fishing column for us around three years ago, and he’s never missed a deadline once in that time. Ever the professional, Steven submits his fishing reports and photos on time every week during the season and always has something interesting to say about his time spent out on the North Island waters.

I’m not a fisherman, never really spent any time out on the water when I was growing up in Port Hardy, but I have to say I’ve learned quite a bit from reading and editing Steven’s reports.

It’s really cool to see how much he cares about the environment and sports fishing in general, while also spending his time taking his daughter out and teaching her how to catch fish. Thanks, Steven. You killed it once again with some great fishing reports and high quality photos. I appreciate you always making my job easy.

Finally, before I go, I want to say a few words about Tour de Rock.

I really enjoy covering the annual Cops for Cancer bike ride, it’s probably my favourite event of the year to go to and show my support, and while this year was quite different due to COVID-19, it was still a great moment in time spent out in the pouring rain supporting a great cause.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

