Here’s five resolutions I want to accomplish in 2021

It’s that time of the year where everyone dedicates to becoming a better version of themselves.

And I’m back in the saddle again after a nice Christmas vacation.

I had almost two whole weeks off, and it was really quite relaxing. What did I do, you might be wondering? Well, I ate a lot of bad food, binge watched TV shows (King of the Hill still holds up as a quality cartoon), had a few ice cold beverages, shopped local, and got caught up on my sleep.

Thanks to COVID-19, there has not really been a whole lot of exciting things to do, especially during this time of year when it gets dark before 5:00 p.m., so I took full advantage of this sad reality by being a lazy slug.

Now that I’m back at work again, I figure it’s time we discuss an annual tradition here at the North Island Gazette, new year’s resolutions!

Ah, yes. It’s that time where everyone dedicates time and effort into becoming a better version of themselves.

I have a few resolutions for myself this year, which I’ll list below to help hold myself accountable.

1. Lift more weights. This is a good one. I’ve been slacking at the gym, and it’s high time I get back into it. Fitness is indeed the key to greatness, and I want to be great, so I need to be able to push through the pain and earn my physical gains.

2. Write more. Something a lot of people don’t know about me is that I like to write fiction in my free time outside of work. This year I’m aiming to create a project at home (most likely a novel or a screenplay). I love journalism, but fiction is another side of the writing market that I’d like to tap into.

3. Online shop less. Shopping online is super convenient, but does it really help Port Hardy and the North Island? Not really. My goal is to shop local when I can, and only look online for items I can’t find locally.

4. Try a new sport. I’m the kind of person who loves learning new things, and the sport of freediving really intrigues me. I’ve always had a passion for diving underwater since I was little kid. There’s just something about holding your breath and swimming to the bottom of a deep body of water that appeals to me, and this year I want to try it out for real in the mysterious depths of the ocean.

5. Accept what is, what was, and what will be. Far too often in life we worry about things that are simply out of our control as humans. You can’t change the past, nor can you tell what’s coming in the future. By learning to accept this, you can spend more time controlling what you need to control in the present, and less time worrying about the things that you can’t.

So there you have it, those are my resolutions this year and I’m going to try my hardest to stick to them. If I end up breaking and not accomplishing anything, I’ll try not to judge myself too harshly, because after all, judgement is really just a confession of character.

Most Read