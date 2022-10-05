High school wrestling season is almost here

Gazette editor Tyson Whitney will be coaching wrestling again at PHSS this year

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

It’s been a little while since I’ve written a column.

The reason for that is a pretty simple one.

I’ve been ridiculously busy covering news stories and haven’t had a lot of time for opinions, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but ideally I’d like to write columns more often than not about the North Island as much as I possibly can.

Such is life, I suppose. One can’t do everything they want, no matter how hard they try.

So why am I back writing a column this week?

Because I wanted to tell everyone that high school wrestling will be officially returning to Port Hardy Secondary School starting Oct. 17 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m.

Yes, I’ve made the decision to volunteer my time again and coach another season, even after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the last two and actually caused my program to shut down.

You might be wondering why I keep coming back every year, well, there’s just something about getting on the wrasslin’ mats and training that I just can’t seem to quit doing. I spent my youth wrestling, my 20s as a competitive submission grappler, and a good part of my 30s coaching the sport to our local youth.

I have the medals and injuries to show for it, in particular my poor ears have taken a beating, and yet I still keep coming back for more.

I guess I just find wrestling to be the purest sport on the planet. It’s just you versus your opponent to see who will come out on top.

It’s admittedly a huge adrenaline rush everytime you shake hands and “go live” on the mats. I never really gameplan how to win a match before hand, I usually just start off with my best techniques and then make adjustments as the match continues.

Training the techniques is how you really get good at the sport. Once the moves become muscle memory you are able to use them to forcefully attack and dominate. That’s my favourite part of competing, when all the hours of sacrifice finally come together and you are able to unleash six minutes of hell on your opponent and break their will to continue.

It’s a rush, one I doubt I will ever get tired of feeling.

Maybe when I’m an old man and it hurts too much to move I’ll quit once and for all, but until then, you’ll be able to find me on the mats training and coaching and giving back to the community.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsOpinionWrestling