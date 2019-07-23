STEVEN CAHILL PHOTO Lillian Phoenix Cahill’s first Chinook of the year she helped reel in while fishing in Port McNeill.

July provides some excellent chances at nailing the big one you’ve been looking for

I truly love my own back yard as I get the best of both fisheries from both Port McNeill and Port Hardy.

While July provides some excellent chances at nailing the big one you’ve been looking for, we need to remember the importance of taking kids fishing. This has been a past time for not only father and son, but father and daughter and moms too.

It’s one I thoroughly enjoy doing with my five and a half year old daughter, Liliana Phoenix Cahill. The sparkle in her eyes and the excitement in her face when the rod tip starts going off is worth its weight in gold. We enjoy taking our generational fishing trip with grandparents, fathers, and their kids. It’s pretty amazing, but this year we have not had much of an opportunity to make those moments into the memories we love so much. I thank Minister Wilkinson for taking some of that enjoyment away from my daughter this year.

In any event, it is important to take your kids fishing, as time spent on the water is never a bad thing. We must also remember to educate them on the purpose of conservation, as well as hunting and fishing for food. We need to pass on the knowledge that has been handed down to us on to our children, for they are the future and will help keep our fishing going long after we are gone. So with that being said, please support and donate whatever you can to your local hatcheries and the youth fishery education.

There are many salmon festivals you take your kids to on Vancouver Island. Please visit the Quatse salmon stewardship centre in Port Hardy, it’s a great place to take your kids and learn about the life of a salmon. As well, you may to seek out some fresh water opportunities if a saltwater trip is not in your budget. There’s nothing like hook’n up a trout on some light gage line and watching it peel out down the river trying to keep up to it and land it.

Until next time folks, please see the DFO website for IREC info and record your Halibut catch and Chinook lengths. The data and samples they collect are very important to our retention limits. As a professional angler, I can’t stress this enough, it’s an absolute must folks please do your part. Also please pass along your catch info to our great fish observers on the docks. Every bit helps.

So tips up and tight Lines and keep on fishin’!

Steven Cahill is an original pro staff member of , Oki Tackle and freelance writer as well as Owner of Hook’n Them Up Fishing Charters located in Port McNeill, Port Hardy ,Port Alice & Rivers Inlet Toll-Free:1-855-805(FISH)3474 Cell 250-230-0579 www.vanislefishing.com www.porthardyfishing.ca

