PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

Life is great, enjoy it for what it is

‘I came to the conclusion that I have nothing to complain about because life is great’

A reoccuring injury has caused me to reflect on my life and how good I have it.

For those wondering, I dislocated my knee back on Labour Day weekend and have been stubbornly limping around town for the past couple weeks, primarily because I refuse to use crutches (Yup, I’m that guy who won’t accept help for just about everything).

Being a 36-year-old who’s in relatively good shape, I tend to live a pretty active lifestyle, so I honestly hate being sidelined with any kind of injury. Over my 20+ years of playing competitive sports I’ve managed to hurt my shoulder, my lower back, my elbow, and as I said previously, my knee. For me, the knee injury is by far the worst of them, because it severely limits my ability to do anything but rest.

I hate rest. I’ve always been of the opinion that sleep is the cousin of death, and I can always rest when I’m dead. There’s just too much I want to see and do before my time is up and resting really takes away from my time living.

That said, whenever I re-injure my knee, it forces me to slow down and reflect on my life and how things are going.

And I came to the conclusion that I have nothing to complain about, because life is great.

Sure I have a few grievances about things, but here’s the reality of the situation. You have a choice. You can choose to be bitter about said grievances, or you can choose to be better.

I choose to be better.

So my knee is swollen and it’s hard for me to walk around right now. Big deal. I’ll be back running and jumping (and hopefully wrestling) by early October, guaranteed.

In the meantime, I’ve been catching up on a lot of movies I’ve always wanted to watch, and I have to say my collection of films has become quite staggering.

When I was a kid I always wanted to own my own movie store, but sadly they became a thing of the past thanks to streaming services being so readily available.

Now I’m getting close to having enough movies that I could open my own movie rental store, which is kind of a fun thought.

Anyone else miss the act of going into a physical store and renting movies?

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

ColumnistEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Transformative ‘Centre of Hope’ coming to Port Hardy

With the new building, the Salvation Army will be able to run the shelter year long.

‘It’s time to move on’ – North Island MLA Claire Trevena will not seek re-election

Trevena has represented the area since 2005

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Port Hardy Mounties help First Nation chief build smokehouse

‘We have great maya’xala for all the community members, in each of the communities…’

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

Life is great, enjoy it for what it is

‘I came to the conclusion that I have nothing to complain about because life is great’

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Most Read