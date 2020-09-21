Life is great, enjoy it for what it is

‘I came to the conclusion that I have nothing to complain about because life is great’

A reoccuring injury has caused me to reflect on my life and how good I have it.

For those wondering, I dislocated my knee back on Labour Day weekend and have been stubbornly limping around town for the past couple weeks, primarily because I refuse to use crutches (Yup, I’m that guy who won’t accept help for just about everything).

Being a 36-year-old who’s in relatively good shape, I tend to live a pretty active lifestyle, so I honestly hate being sidelined with any kind of injury. Over my 20+ years of playing competitive sports I’ve managed to hurt my shoulder, my lower back, my elbow, and as I said previously, my knee. For me, the knee injury is by far the worst of them, because it severely limits my ability to do anything but rest.

I hate rest. I’ve always been of the opinion that sleep is the cousin of death, and I can always rest when I’m dead. There’s just too much I want to see and do before my time is up and resting really takes away from my time living.

That said, whenever I re-injure my knee, it forces me to slow down and reflect on my life and how things are going.

And I came to the conclusion that I have nothing to complain about, because life is great.

Sure I have a few grievances about things, but here’s the reality of the situation. You have a choice. You can choose to be bitter about said grievances, or you can choose to be better.

I choose to be better.

So my knee is swollen and it’s hard for me to walk around right now. Big deal. I’ll be back running and jumping (and hopefully wrestling) by early October, guaranteed.

In the meantime, I’ve been catching up on a lot of movies I’ve always wanted to watch, and I have to say my collection of films has become quite staggering.

When I was a kid I always wanted to own my own movie store, but sadly they became a thing of the past thanks to streaming services being so readily available.

Now I’m getting close to having enough movies that I could open my own movie rental store, which is kind of a fun thought.

Anyone else miss the act of going into a physical store and renting movies?

