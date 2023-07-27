NATAROS: Doctor shortages – A diagnosis and treatment plan

‘How do we hold onto the high-level professionals that come to work in our community?’

Dr. Alex Nataros writes bi-weekly for the North Island Gazette. He graduated with a medical degree from McGill University in 2012. (Supplied photo)

This is not an article about why you can’t see a doctor.

This is not an article about another emerg closure.

This is an article about how we are succeeding in recruiting committed doctors to the north island. And perhaps why we have not until recently.

Most days emerg closures and doctor shortages make the news across Canada. While our North Island may have been a canary in the coal mine, we are now as unique as stripes on a zebra.

The commonality across the board is an overreach of government/health-authority bureaucracy limiting the scope – and autonomy – of professionals trained for decades in their skill.

The quickest way to scare a doctor away from a community is to tell them how to do their job. And yet, this is what the growth of five health authorities, each reproducing their own managers and executives across BC, seems intent on doing.

Recruitment is the first step, but more important, as so many patients will know having witnessed a revolving door of return-of-service doctors employed by the health authority who seem to have one foot out of our community before they even arrive, is retention.

How do we hold onto the high-level professionals that come to work in our community?

Our non-profit North Island Community Health Centre is deeply committed to recruiting and retaining physicians, health and wellness practitioners to serve our community.

In creating a supported space where physicians can work to the full scope of their licensed practice – where bureaucrats do not tell them how to do their job – we have recruited a full team of highly skilled doctors: In just our first months recruiting Dr. Chris Gardner as a full time family doctor who has moved to Vancouver Island with his family, recruited Dr. Sue Booth as a part time addictions doctor, retained Dr. Howie Lee who had intended to leave the community terminating his work with the Health Authority and, most recently, recruited a new visiting internal medicine specialist doctor.

These successes have occurred without any of the exorbitant sums of taxpayer dollars that our health authority has unsuccessfully spent in trying to recruit and retain doctors. Because: it is not about the money.

My uncle is an ophthalmologist in Nanaimo who spent 16 years training to do his precise work on eye. Daily he repairs tears in the eye’s cornea – the outer thin layer – with thread finer than the naked eye can see. On our sailing trip from Comox to Port Hardy in the fall, he told me something that has stuck with me: He would work for half the money he makes if he could just have better access to operating rooms with less health authority overreach. Having worked for over three decades, he thinks most of his physician colleagues would agree:

We need to protect our physicians’ ability to practice their skilled trade, working to the full scope of their practice as regulated by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC. The need in our population is too great to allow bureaucrats and middle management to prevent care delivery.

Meanwhile, with our North Island Community Health Centre officially opening on August 8 with Dr. Gardner starting, I hope our community welcomes Dr. Chris Gardner warmly as he begins his new family practice.

Let’s work on retaining Dr. Gardner for years and hopefully decades to come.

For ideas/topics you would like explored, please email suggestions to: alexnatarosMD@gmail.com or find me online Facebook/Twitter "Alex Nataros MD"

