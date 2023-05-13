NATAROS: Gratitude for our parents – finding peace

‘My mom, who long since split from my dad, has her own deep untold stories’

Relationships are complicated. There is perhaps no greater example of this than our parents. In this mid-spring season of Mother’s and Father’s Days, I find myself reflecting on parenthood more than ever.

Not because I am a parent – not yet at least, beyond some fur babies – but because I look around and witness many of my close friends riding the rollercoaster of parenthood, while myself navigating adult relationships with my own aging parents.

While flowers and fishing lures usually guide my approach to gifts to my mom and dad, maybe this year we can give some deeper emotional gifts as well. Like other acts of gift-giving, I suspect that these gifts may nurture the giver as well.

A few years back, along with my surprisingly willing dad, I attended the workshop “Hello Again: A fresh start for parents and their adult children”. Hosted by Dr. Gabor Maté and his son Daniel Maté, this weekend session was a hands-on deep dive into unpacking and challenging each other – our blame, our shame and the unresolved work that keeps the parent and adult-child from seeing one another.

My dad is a retired family doctor, like his dad before him. He often tells me what to do. I often do something different, sometimes radically so. But as I have gotten older, even where I disagree, I increasingly appreciate the wisdom that guides his approach. His many faults – perhaps only exceeded by my own – have nurtured a rich life of learning that continues. I have never met a person who can spend more time tinkering on a boat. It is remarkable.

My mom, who long since split from my dad, has her own deep untold stories.

Her love and commitment to me is magnificent if sometimes frustrating, a paradox I still struggle with. When she was pregnant and then nursing me, for nearly a year she stockpiled and then drank powdered milk to avoid possible nuclear fallout from Chernobyl hurting my developing body. She would move a mountain for me, and she often tries.

Unconditional love. Where it exists – perhaps no more purely than from a parent to a child – is the deepest well from which we can drink. It nurtures life and healing. It forgives.

Up until the final breath – and too perhaps, at the graveside – there exist opportunities for redemption and for peace.

In my opinion, life is for the living – and we owe it to ourselves to seek peace in our relationships with our parents.

Of course, in the “Modern Family”, the parent-child relationship takes many forms. I invite you to lean into forgiveness and healing within your own parent-child relationships: There is perhaps no more important work in this life.

Dr. Alex Nataros writes bi-weekly for the North Island Gazette, he graduated with a medical degree from McGill University in 2012

