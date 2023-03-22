NATAROS: Healing the demons within – trauma

The work of life is long. At times it is relentless. But, it never ends.

My great privilege as a full service family doctor is to work with patients and families from cradle to grave. Through work in obstetrics in Montreal and Manitoba, I have delivered over 300 babies. As someone with a keen interest and additional training in palliative care, I have also helped support patients through their final breaths: When breath becomes air.

From the point where we leave the warm embrace of the womb, leaving the aquatic amniotic environment fed by the placenta, we are exposed to the harsh reality of the world. Some would argue – with good scientific evidence – that we are exposed to some of these realities in utero as well. But the conscious life, as we know it, arguably begins with that first sputtering breath.

My first memory was when I was about two, running to the door screaming as my mom left for work – to that point she had been on maternity leave and then working from home – somehow that day was the first piercing point where her separation became real.

Trauma exists in all of us. The experience of living brings with it the experience of suffering. The work of life is to transform trauma into meaning that can transcend personal suffering.

Unfortunately too often, people get stuck in their trauma.

I encounter this most profoundly towards the end of life, as the death bed grows near. The time remaining for closure of unresolved problems becomes acutely limited – sometimes patients chose to lean into this discomfort and do some of the most profound emotional work of their lives – working with their loved ones through conflicts and communication that might allow the patient peace. I did certification training last year to become a ‘Death Doula’, which is a non-medical process of “delivering death”. A key part of this process is helping patients identify their trauma and unresolved work, as we know that emotional suffering greatly contributes to physical and psychic pain. The most painful deaths I have witnessed have been those where the individual turned away from doing this hard work.

I am a privileged white male, from a family of doctors. Sure, I have had my share of personal adversity – of trauma – but I have been fortunate to not carry the multi-generational trauma that I have seen in my close friends whose families endured the Holocaust, or friends and patients I have worked with through the residential school atrocities. I have been fortunate to have the resources to pay for counselling and seek therapeutic modalities such as ketamine assisted therapy, which have supported me in my personal exploration.

Unfortunately for too many people here on the North Island, accessibility to evidence based, culturally safe trauma informed care is limited. Through our new Community Health Centre, I am committed to recruiting trauma informed practitioners and, through a non-profit model, offer this care at an accessible price, or, if it is covered by BC Medical Services Plan, for free.

One example – when I worked in Comox, I did my certification training to be a Trauma-Sensitive Trauma Informed Yoga practitioner. Yoga and body work are a key path to healing trauma, as Dr. Bessel van Der Kolk, the renowned author of “The Body Keeps The Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” writes.

While COVID-19 is something we will be living with for years to come, the pandemic emergency phase is behind us – this was a major collective trauma. In my field of healthcare, our frontline providers were the leading tip of the spear in the “battle” against the virus. Many of us remain traumatized from the experience. Similarly, the past 2+ years of staffing shortages with our north island healthcare system has contributed to a continual crisis that has made workplace emotional health and safety tenuous. There has been further collective trauma that has impacted our healthcare workers’ abilities to work effectively together in delivering the care our north island deserves.

I have had the great privilege of sitting with one of my heroes Dr. Gabor Maté through workshops and in working through my experiences of trauma. Dr. Maté recently sat with Prince Harry, a discussion I would highly recommend reading. Dr. Maté is a world leader on addiction, trauma, ADHD and emotional/physical duality in medicine. His most recent book “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture” is the most important book I have ever read.

Dr. Maté often speaks of the Trigger – where, in society today, we hear about people being ‘triggered’ for various reasons. Much as the trigger of a gun is a very small part of the weapon, it is the explosive gunpowder – the unresolved trauma – that is most dangerous. The trigger reveals a person’s work on the path of life, the work of accepting responsibility for our own personal decisions and actions, recognizing that, while we may not responsible for what has happened in the past, we are clearly responsible for the path we choose to take moving forward.

I hope to work with you – through the words in these columns, through our Community Health Centre services and as a community member – in healing our collective traumas, so that we can each find peace.

For ideas/topics you would like explored, please email suggestions to: alexnatarosMD@gmail.com or find me online Facebook/Twitter “Alex Nataros MD” Note this is Not for personal medical questions – for these you should present to clinic/emerg or call 8-11.

