NATAROS: Movement is medicine, so get active

In his ground-breaking just-released book ‘Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity’, the clinician Dr. Peter Attia presents a magnum opus on how to live longer and live better through aging. Unlike a lot of “longevity” and “lifestyle” experts, Dr. Attia – the most important public medical figure in physical health in the world today, in my opinion – his work is rooted in evidence-based science and presents solutions that fit with what I have learned through over 10 years of medical training and 6 years of practice. If reading/audiobook isn’t your thing, his podcast “The Drive” is a winner as well.

Dr. Attia has developed the principle of “backcasting” – Determining what your physical/laboratory testing needs to be today, in order to live to a certain age. It works like this: What age do you want to live until? Then consider that in the last year of life you will typically use 95 per cent of the health-care resources you do in your lifetime, that frailty will likely limit your quality of life. Now, determine what predictive metrics – such as grip strength, balance, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and VO2 max (how effectively you use oxygen while exercising at maximum capacity) – you need to ‘meet’ today. Then work with your health-care team to work towards meeting those targets. This is part of the work we plan to do with allied team members like our newly introduced Occupational Therapist Charlotte Ballisager, at the Port Hardy Community Health Centre.

Death is not entirely unpredictable. Roughly half to two-thirds of us will die from complications of vascular diseases such as heart disease and stroke. Nearly one-third will die from cancer and its complications. The remainder including accidents and, unfortunately especially in men under 50, deaths of despair including suicide and drug overdoses/poisoning.

What I particularly appreciate about Dr. Attia is his emphasis on healthspan – recognizing the importance of quality of life and not just quantity. I am blessed to have two surviving grandmothers in their late nineties. Both worked in healthcare and are exceptional human beings who I continue to learn so much from. One was a busy pediatric dermatologist and mother of four, and like many doctors, sometimes neglected her own health and never had a regularly fitness routine. The other was a nurse who raised a large family as well, but made a point of walking her farm – upwards of five km – daily. One of them is mostly bed-bound, the other still drives. While lots of genetic and environmental factors are at play, you would be right to guess that my grandmother who walked – and continues to walk – daily is the one whose body is still moving.

As Dr. Attia explores in detail in his book, “exercise is the most powerful longevity drug.” As primary care providers, much of our work as family doctors is health promotion while also treating medical issues like hypertension, depression and diabetes – for all of those, and many more, there is no more powerful prescription than regular aerobic exercise. Aiming for 30 minutes, five times per week, pushing yourself to the point of mild breathlessness, in addition to several sessions of resistance training. With that, dynamic exercise – training balance and proprioception – is key to fall prevention. One of the main risks to longevity, especially beyond age 50, is accidental falls.

We are so lucky on the North Island to have leadership of the Rotary clubs of Port Hardy and Port McNeill in promoting healthy active living – coming up May 6 is the Port McNeill Rugged and Wild Rotary Race. On Friday, May 12, the Community Health Centre is hosting “Walk with your doc”, a Doctors of BC initiative – meet at 4 p.m. at the Port Hardy Tourist Info Centre, and join Dr. Sue Booth, Dr. Howie Lee, myself, and other invited North Island doctors, for some stretching and a shoreline walk. Then, for the brave, on June 4, Port Hardy Recreation, along with rotary support, is hosting the inaugural Hardy Hustle Walk/Run Half Marathon.

Movement is medicine: So Get Moving!

For ideas/topics you would like explored, please email suggestions to: alexnatarosMD@gmail.com or find me online Facebook/Twitter “Alex Nataros MD” Note this is Not for personal medical questions – for these you should present to clinic/emerg or call 8-11.

Dr. Alex Nataros writes bi-weekly for the North Island Gazette, he graduated with a medical degree from McGill University in 2012

