OPINION: Enjoy the outdoors this summer, but be safe

Check it out, I’m back with another sports column.

Yes, I’m quite aware that Sports Talk with Tyson has been very hit and miss so far this year, but as I’ve said before, there’s not a whole lot I can do about it as the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled all of our local sporting events.

Regardless, I’ve got some things I want to speak about, and they definitely fall in the usual category of this column. So what will I be writing about today? Working out and enjoying life regardless of COVID.

I went for a run around town on Sunday for the first time since I severely injured my knee back in September, and I have to say, it felt really good to be outside in the sun and moving again.

At first my knee felt loose and shaky, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to actually be able to complete the run, but after a few minutes I got into a solid rhythm and kept pushing forward until I finally hit my stride. After that, it felt like old times all over again.

You see, when I was a serious athlete competing in Jiu Jitsu tournaments down island, I would always supplement my training with lifting weights and running. My favourite spot to get a run in was Westwood Lake in Nanaimo.

If you’ve never been there before, it’s an absolutely gorgeous spot in the summertime, and at the end of your run you can go for a quick dip in the lake to cool down.

Once I got home from running around town on Sunday afternoon I felt great, and instead of going for a swim somewhere (still way too cold out), I challenged my brother Derek to a sprint contest.

Derek is a very fast guy, even now at the ripe old age of 40.

He agreed to race me, so we walked down to the Eagle View Elementary School field and got ready to see just who is the fastest one in the family.

We each had three tries running the length of the field and back.

Derek’s best time: 34.29 seconds.

Tyson’s best time: 34.09 seconds.

I barely beat him, but if he actually practiced a bit more, I guarantee he would smash my best time in another sprint contest.

So yes, even though the pandemic has shut down recreational sports leagues everywhere, you can still soldier on and find ways to enjoy outdoor recreation and get a workout in, while obviously following all the health protocols that are put in place by the province.

Another good example would be playing golf. While not very physically demanding, golf is a competitive sport that gets you outside in the fresh air and is a lot of fun, especially when you play against your friends.

Go enjoy our local golf courses this summer and have some fun. Don’t let the pandemic stop you from living.

