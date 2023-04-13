OPINION: Is another fast food restaurant opening in Port Hardy really that big of a deal?

If you could take a pill in the morning that would give you all the proper nutrients and calories you needed so you wouldn’t have to eat anything else all day, would you take it?

While this question is purely science fiction at this point, I’m definitely one of those people who would take said pill if it was ever invented.

Why is that, you might be wondering? Well, the idea came to me recently after I stopped drinking coffee in the mornings and switched to taking a caffeine pill instead. This one little change has actually done wonders for my health, and I can only imagine how much healthier I’d be if there was an option to simply take a food pill in the morning that’s specifically designed for my body type.

I know not everyone would want to take the pill, because when it comes to things like food, people can be pretty passionate. For me personally, I like eating just as much as everyone else. I really enjoy cooking and making various dishes, but I’m also aware that too much of certain things can be bad for you, especially if those things are fast food.

You can probably see where I’m going with this now.

McDonald’s is apparently looking to open a restaurant in Port Hardy, and there’s been a fair bit of uproar online about it because they offer generic fast food that’s not entirely nutritious (though to be fair, there are ways you can eat fast food and still be healthy).

Do I think McDonald’s should be allowed to open a restaurant in town? Point blank, yes, I do. We already have an A&W and a Subway, both of which offer fast food, and like anything else in life, it all comes down to personal choice.

This is where “accountability” comes into play.

Going back to the food pill idea for a second, I know there are some who’d take it and there would be others who’d decline it, even if it meant they’d be healthier and living a better lifestyle, and that would ultimately be their right and choice to do so.

What I’m getting at essentially is no one is forcing you to eat fast food. It’s there if you want it, like if you’re in a crunch for time and have to get something to eat quick, or if you just feel like indulging in a good old fashioned cheat meal that you feel you’ve earned, or you’re just plain hungry and don’t care what you’re filling your belly with.

Now, if you’re worried about kids eating too much of it and becoming unhealthy, well, that’s where parenting and guidance from coaches, teachers, and other family members is needed.

For example, I coach high school wrestling in my spare time and all my students have to make specific weight classes in order to compete. Myself and teacher-sponsor/coach Paul Cagna went out of our way to explain nutrition to the wrestling team, and I’m proud to say we only had one student miss weight this season.

Bottom line, if kids are eating too much fast food, someone in their life needs to be accountable for it and explain nutrition to them. It’s not a fast food restaurant’s job to do that, certainly not McDonald’s.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy.

