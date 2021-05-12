OPINION: New washrooms are a good thing for Port Hardy

District staff should be praised for their efforts in sucessfully applying for the grant funding

Ah, municipal politics.

After covering three different councils (Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Port Alice) over six years for the North Island Gazette, I have to say I find the topic of municipal politics to be quite entertaining.

There’s not a day goes by where I don’t get stopped out in public by someone who is angry about something local politicians have done in their town.

For whatever reason, nobody ever aims their heated comments at the Regional District of Mount Waddington, it’s almost always directed at the council that represents their area.

Anyways, not to get off track, here’s one of the most recent things I’ve had people angrily complaining to me about; the new washrooms project for Rotary/Carrot Park.

I’ve had numerous people say that $348,500 for new washrooms in an area that already has washrooms is a ridiculous expense and the money could be used elsewhere in town, which just goes to show that a lot of people don’t understand how grants actually work.

In order to get the grant, you have to submit for a specific project that falls into the government’s criteria for funding.

District staff obviously saw money was available and they worked hard putting together an application that ended up being successful. They should be praised for their efforts in helping to get the town something brand new and shiney.

The new washrooms are a good thing for Port Hardy. Let’s hope that once they are built they will be looked after and kept clean.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy.

