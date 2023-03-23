OPINION: Politicians need to apply pressure to get stretch of Highway 19 adequate cell service

‘Hopefully Babchuk is going to fight for us and get us adequate cell service’

We still don’t have adequate cell service between Sayward and Port McNeill.

To me, this is an issue that should be an outrage for all North Islanders, and it’s also one that I don’t really understand. You’d think cell service would be a necessity for a rural and remote highway that twists and turns for over two hours and has active logging trucks using it.

The stretch of highway that leads to the true North Island was built way back in 1979. It’s now 2023, technology has advanced at lightning speed since the invention of cellphones, and yet here we still are, without good cell service when we drive to Sayward and back.

If you’re wondering, the hill going up from Robert’s Lake is where you lose cell reception, and then there’s no service for the rest of the highway, except two possible spots that have coverage at Woss and Telegraph Cove.

Just as an anecdote, I usually listen to Spotify during my trips down island. Due to the deadzone, I have to download my playlists beforehand so I can listen to them while driving otherwise they cut out and stop working, but hey, that’s not a big deal. It’s really a minor inconvenience if anything.

The real reason I’m writing about the deadzone is I feel it’s a serious safety issue not having cell service for this specific stretch of Highway 19, and it has a legitimate impact on all of the communities.

Yes, I’ve sadly had to write about a lot of motor vehicle incidents that have happened over the years, it’s easily the worst part of my job and I struggle with it mentally a lot of the time. I’m also constantly having to wonder how much faster emergency personnel would be able to attend these accident scenes if there was adequate cell service available.

If you’re wondering why I’m writing my thoughts down about this subject now, well, it’s mainly due to the recent announcement regarding funding to help bring better cell coverage to highways across the province.

With North Island MLA Michele Babchuk’s new role being announced as the premier’s liaison for connectivity, I think we stand a really good chance of finally getting this deadzone problem fixed, once and for all.

Hopefully Babchuk is going to fight for us and get us the adequate cell service we need. That’s what politicians we elect should be doing, standing up for their constituents.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

