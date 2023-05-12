OPINION: Why is volunteerism so low these days? Giving back can be really rewarding

Have you ever thought about volunteering your time doing something for your local community?

As the years have passed since I first started working here at the Gazette back in 2015, I’ve been seeing less and less people volunteering at local events in their communities.

I wonder why this is? My immediate thought is that it’s simply due to burnout. Life moves at such a fast pace these days it’s easy to become overwhelmed and find yourself needing some alone time, or simply wanting to spend your free hours with family at home, which ultimately means not as many people are willing to go out and volunteer for things anymore.

For me personally, I’ve spent four years now coaching wrestling at Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS), and I’ve never once regretted my decision to volunteer and give back to my hometown through youth sports.

With that said, I know I don’t have as many obligations as other people do. My life outside of work is quiet and I pretty much do whatever I want whenever I want, so I don’t mind donating a few hours out of my week (and some weekends traveling down island to tournaments) to give back to local youth who are wanting to learn and develop their wrestling skills.

I have often thought over the years how I could give back to my hometown outside of journalism, and I always knew in the back of my mind I had a strong set of grappling skills that I could put to use so long as there was a place to train at.

When I started looking for a place to train, I quickly realized PHSS is the only school here in the North Island that has wrestling mats. As such, it was a no brainer to volunteer at the school that I graduated from, and I feel Port Hardy has a real shot at becoming a legitimate hotbed for wrestling in the near future.

Not every kid wants to play team sports like hockey, soccer or baseball. Some would rather leave their blood, sweat and tears on the mats in what can only be described as a one on one physical chess match. I think that’s pretty cool, and I look forward to wrestling season every year so I can get back out there and show all the youth just how it’s done.

Have you ever thought about volunteering your time doing something for your local community? I can tell you from experience, it’s worth the effort.

