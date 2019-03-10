PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERELY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Sports Talk with Tyson is a column exclusively here at the North Island Gazette that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Sports Talk with Tyson: A message for the North Island Bantam Eagles before the Championships

Before I sign off here, I have a quick message for the players.

With the Tier 3 Bantam BC Championships coming to Port Hardy next week, I’m going to admit right here and now that I’m nervous.

This tournament is a really big deal for the North Island, and it’s up to me to deliver the goods when it comes to coverage.

I’m pretty good at my job, I have the awards hanging on the Gazette office’s walls to prove it, but this tournament is definitely going to be a challenge and then some, especially due to the fact I’m understaffed and I have no one else here to chip in and help me out if push comes to shove.

As the French like to say, c’est la vie.

I’ve always performed well under pressure with my back against the wall, and this time will be no different as I’m going to give the North Island the best possible coverage I can muster up, because above all else, the kids deserve it.

That’s a promise from me to them and one I aim to keep.

Now with that out of the way, let’s talk about what I’m most looking forward to.

I’m personally can’t wait to see the bantams go out there on home ice next Sunday and show everyone in the stands who they really are as a team.

They had an excellent regular season, finishing with a perfect 10-0 record, and then hit a rough patch and underperformed during playoffs.

To be fair, they were guaranteed a spot in the Championships regardless of if they won playoffs or not thanks to Port Hardy hosting, so I don’t think the motivation to compete as hard as they could have was really burning that deep inside of them.

That’s a real tough spot to be in as an athlete, and it’s understandable why the team didn’t come through when they needed to in the big games against Powell River and Alberni Valley. Or maybe they had just burnt themselves out emotionally after their epic comeback win at the end of the season against Juan De Fuca to save their perfect season?

It’s pretty tough to tell.

One thing I do know about the bantams though is their coaches won’t let them quit on themselves on the biggest stage of their minor hockey careers.

Don’t get me wrong, the bantams may very well lose during the Championships, but I’d bet every dollar I have it won’t be due to a lack of effort, or from rolling over and letting the other teams dominate.

I know Ryan, Glenn, Thor and Steve are going to be ready to lead their squad right onto the battlefield known as the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena, and regardless of how the chips may fall, the team is going to come out of the Championships with their heads held high.

Because that’s the North Island way. You work hard for everything you get up here, there’s no easy roads or side paths.

Go out there and leave it all on the ice. Play every game like you have nothing to lose and you have no fear. This could potentially be your one shot at the big dance and you want to make the most of it and enjoy every single second of every single game while you have the opportunity.

Win or lose, the North Island communities are all proud of you.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

