Tara’s Tee Box: How to stop slicing the golf ball

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Welcome to the first edition of Tara’s Tee Box! Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s new golf professional Tara Roden will be writing golf tips columns exclusively for the North Island Gazette.

I am often asked how to stop slicing the golf ball (when the ball curves in the air and ends up in the bushes). What is a slice? It’s when the club head hits the ball with either an clubface going in the direction where the ball finishes (open) or the golf club travels down the target line (path) from outside direction to the inside of the target line (path).

The simplest way to correct A SLICE is to understand how to swing in balance from start to finish. This produces club to travel the inside of the target line (path) to the target during impact. Some variables that effect our direction are some of the most IMPORTANT swing fundamentals in the set up and finish position.

1) Balance

2) Tension Level

3) Hand position

4) Alignment

Why can you hit is straight with all your other golf clubs and NOT THE DRIVER? Do You swing too hard or fall off balance when you finish your swing? Is your tension level high? Our instincts kick in when we tee off with the longest club in your golf bag… we try to hit harder, because we know it is suppose to go farther.

By design, THE DRIVER is going to hit the ball farther because the shaft is longer. If you swing the same way with every golf club, in balance and to the target, you will become more successful at playing golf without losing so many golf balls. Practice hitting your pitching wedge for 10 balls, then a 7 iron with 10 balls and pay attention to your balanced swing and tension level. IF you can swing the same way, good pace in balance with the woods, you will find your results will not only become more consistance, but they will also straighten out.

Tara Roden has been a golf professional for 28 years and is now working at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.