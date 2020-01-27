PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a weekly column posted every Thursday at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? email editor@northislandgazette.com.

The Ninth annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show was fantastic

The thought of actually being a model for the show absolutely terrifies me!

And what a weekend it was! Not only did I attend four minor hockey games (two bantam rep games and two bantam house tournament games) but I also went out Saturday night to the Victor’s Secret Fashion Show in Port McNeill to practice my photography skills on a bunch of inebriated males who were busy dancing for beads on a catwalk.

Victor’s Secret is the one time of the year I really go out and “have fun” in McNeill, as I usually am a pretty quiet person who stays home and saves his money in Port Hardy. As per usual, the show was fantastic. All the male models put on incredible performances (shoutout to Colin Hunko for nailing the river dance, Morgan Barratt for being completely fearless, and Adam Dmetrichuk for his tear-inducing poetry reading), Hanna-Ray Rosback had some great one-liners all night long while roasting her brother Thor, and from my vantage point the fashion show looked like it went off without a hitch.

I don’t know how the committee does it every year, but they always seem to one-up themselves and put on a show well worth attending. On a personal note, the fashion show has a special spot in my heart as one of my best friends died of cancer back when we were in Grade 7, so I always try my hardest to help promote the show and give back in any way I can.

That said, the thought of actually being a model for the show absolutely terrifies me!

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Most Read