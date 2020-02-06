Thoughts on EJ Klassen sale to Applewood

PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a weekly column posted every Thursday at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? email editor@northislandgazette.com.

I’ve had a few people request I write a Tyson’s Thoughts on the EJ Klassen car dealership selling to the Applewood Auto Group.

It’s actually a bit of a tough subject for me to cover, as my entire family has been doing all of their automotive shopping at EJ Klassen since before I was even born. Let that sink in for a moment (I was born in 1984 in case you were wondering).

I personally have purchased three different cars from Klassen over the years, and other than the 12 or so years I spent living elsewhere, I have always taken my car to them for any tunes up or modifications needed.

I guess you can say it really is the end of an era here in Port Hardy. But change is inevitable.

And like everything in life, the sooner you accept change and move on, the better off you will be. With that said, I doubt I’ll ever be a Ford guy, as I’ve owned Chevy’s my entire life and have no plans on switching brands anytime soon, but at the very least I’m quite happy to hear there is still a GM shop in my hometown.

The true North Island is too big of a place to not be able to offer both. And I’m interested to see what Applewood GM has to offer!

