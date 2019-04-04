Tyson’s Thoughts: Check out the wellness fair on Saturday at the North Island Mall in Port Hardy

“I’ve always found the wellness fair to be a lot of fun and very informative.”

Good morning!

Or depending on when you’re reading this, good afternoon or good night.

I’m in a great mood today and I feel like using my voice. Writing editorials is definitely the hardest part of my job as it’s all about putting forth your own opinions and beliefs, which makes it very tricky to walk the line between fairness and being overly critical.

Nonetheless, I’m going to keep going with expressing my thoughts because not only do I have space on page six to fill every week, but I get a lot of people stopping me all the time saying they really like my columns and my point of view on things.

So what am I going to write about this week?

Port Hardy’s annual wellness fair.

Yes, the wellness fair is back once again this year on Saturday, April 6, at the North Island Mall.

I’ve always found the wellness fair to be a lot of fun and very informative. One year that I went when it was held at the Civic Centre, I spent some of my hard earned cash on talking to a “spiritual healer”.

It was really neat to see how much she was able to get me to open up about myself, and I remember walking away from the experience feeling a lot better about myself and my future.

I don’t think she healed me “spiritually” by any means, but it was definitely a cheaper version of therapy where I got to talk about myself and open up a bit about who I am as a person for 15 minutes or however long it was I paid for.

Another interesting thing that happened to me at the wellness fair was when I let a guy shine a laser pen on my lower back.

I’ve had lower back pain since 2013 due to a sports injury (it’s the main reason I retired from martial arts), and I don’t know much about the science behind the laser pen, but he shined it on my back for about five minutes and all of a sudden it felt better.

It turned out to only be a temporary relief, my back still bothers me to this day, but it was neat to try an alternative method of pain management.

Anyways, I guess you can say that the point of this editorial is to tell you to go and check out the wellness fair on Saturday with an open mind and see if you can find things that are the right fit for your lifestyle.

My lower back still hurts as I’m typing this, so I’ll be there looking for something to ease the pain, or fix it completely.

