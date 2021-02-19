Tyson’s Thoughts is a column published online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

Tyson’s Thoughts: COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken hostage everything that we enjoy and forced us all into a bubble.

I really hate COVID-19. It’s taken hostage everything that we enjoy and forced us all into a bubble.

It’s wrestling season right now and thanks to the pandemic I am unable to get on the mats and train and coach. Instead I find myself sitting on the sidelines watching NCAA college wrestling online, cheering for the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Such is life, I suppose.

My favourite thing about the sport of wrestling is getting to train the techniques and show the youth how effective they are during a match. I always tell people that technique defeats strength everytime, however, once someone strong learns effective use of technique, that’s when you truly become dominant.

It’s funny, I’ve never been too interested in things like hiking, which is a fun activity to do during a pandemic. You just put on your mask and go find some nature and walk around and enjoy the outdoors.

I’ve always preferred playing sports, running on a treadmill and lifting weights for exercise. I think it’s because I find the pursuit of bettering oneself more enjoyable than simply going out and experiencing nature.

Don’t get me wrong, nature is nice to look at, but it’s just not enough for me.

Even during a leisure activity like watching a movie I’m generally looking to better myself. I study the director’s shot choices, the lighting, the cinematography, the plot’s three-act structure, and of course, the performances. Why?

Because I want to make a full length film of my own one day, and what better way to prepare myself than to learn from the masters of cinema.

I guess what I’m trying to say here is that I know it’s really tough to better yourself during a pandemic, but you have to keep going and find new ways to do so.

Tyson's Thoughts: COVID-19

Most Read