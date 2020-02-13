Tyson’s Thoughts: How should the North Island diversify?

Send me some ideas about how the North Island can diversify and tap into other markets.

Tyson's Thoughts is a weekly column posted every Thursday at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday.

I woke up to some really good news on Monday, Feb. 10.

The frustrating forestry strike between WFP and the United Steel Workers union is likely going to be ending after a tentative collective agreement has finally been reached.

This is great to hear, and not a moment too soon, either.

The North Island has been struggling economically for eight months now due to this strike, which was piled on top of the Port Alice pulp mill shutting down for good as well as a poor fishing season last summer.

With all of these industries being down or extinct (thanks Fulida), everyone is hurting.

It really is a sad reality when single resource towns lose their one resource or experience a downturn in industry. These kinds of towns need to diversify, which is something I will be touching on more in another edition of Tyson’s Thoughts when I have more time.

But for now, I’m hoping our faithful readers will send in some ideas of their own about how the North Island can diversify and tap into other markets.

Email me at editor@northislandgazette.com with your ideas and I will make sure they run online and in print!

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

