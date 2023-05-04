Tyson’s Thoughts: Let’s talk Stink Creek Park and the Safer Places Project

I’ve had numerous people request that I write some thoughts on the Safer Places Project that’s been extended until the end of August at Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy.

As always, if the faithful Gazette readership asks for my thoughts on something, I deliver my thoughts. To be fair, this is a bit of a tough one to write, but I’m going to wade into this “controversial” subject matter regardless.

Now, the outreach initiatives going on at Stink Creek Park aren’t controversial, per se. I personally think it’s admirable that Port Hardy council is at least trying to help those who are struggling in life by giving them a place to congregate where services can be offered for them. Lots of other cities and towns would simply just request the RCMP ticket or arrest people, tear down structures, and kick them out on the street.

Realistically, as Councillor Fred Robertson said, Stink Creek is the least objectionable choice for the Safer Places Project at the moment. It’s a grassy area with free space and good visibility, making it fairly easy for the RCMP and BECHS to go in and immediately respond to calls for service. Also, with the park being used, it helps keep the loitering in front of local businesses to a minimum.

With that said, here’s where I’m going to be a bit critical of Port Hardy council, which I’m sure some people in the comment section aren’t going to appreciate, but hey, not everyone’s going to like you and not everyone’s going to agree with your opinions, that’s just life, so you may as well say what you mean and mean what you say (I’m really good at that).

My main issue with Port Hardy council was summed up perfectly by Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith during the April 25 council meeting, which I’ll quote below.

Heather said the district “has no funding, council has given its staff no direction to purchase or lease any land for the project, and there are no capital costs that would be required to bring a property up to a standard.”

This was pretty shocking to hear, especially during a public meeting. It appears to me that council has done nothing but pass the financial buck onto the provincial government and simply continue to use Stink Creek Park because it’s district-owned property that’s already become the established place for the project.

Other than Brian Texmo, everyone on council has years of experience in office and they’ve all known about this issue since at least 2018. What has been done since then? What long-term plans are in place to help remedy the situation? Why has Director of Corporate Services Ross Blackwell’s report on additional sites for the project not been brought before council for discussion and a vote?

These are all questions I’m left wondering, and I’m sure the residents of the North Island are all wondering as well.

Former mayor (current councillor) Dennis Dugas even publicly stated during the meeting that council needs to start thinking about this issue more seriously than they have in the past, basically admitting it’s been an after thought for them.

Before I end this “controversial” edition of Tyson’s Thoughts, I’d like to publicly commend Brian for at least trying to come up with a solution. He wants to see the district enter into a lease agreement with a shelter option available, which could potentially cost more money than going with the status quo of using Stink Creek Park, but at least he’s trying to think of ways to remedy a situation that has the potential to spiral out of control in the future (think tent city in Nanaimo).

I’m sure if longtime councillor John Tidbury had been able to attend the meeting, he’d have had a few words about it as well.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilColumnistCrimeHealth