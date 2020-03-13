Tyson’s Thoughts: Stop fighting already, work together to fix the problem

I understand the pickleball players damaged some equipment, but come on, guys. Let it go.

Tyson's Thoughts is a weekly column

I’m going to keep this editorial short and sweet this week.

I’m sure my article on the pickleball players vs. the Lions Club is going to cause me many a headache to come, but issues like this happening in my hometown just don’t sit well with me, especially when I’m in a position that I can actively do something about it.

As a journalist, it’s my job to report on the facts at hand so everyone who reads the paper (in print and online at northislandgazette.com) can come to their own conclusion about issues going on in the local communities.

With that kind of power comes great responsibility, meaning it’s my job to speak up and try to help those who are struggling against longtime town politics when all they want is to enjoy something that they love doing.

I have nothing against John Tidbury or the Lions Club, I’ve known John since I was a little kid and he’s never been anything but friendly to me, but I’m calling this one down the middle as I see it.

I care a lot about the seniors in this town, both my parents still live here and are over the age of 65, and for the life of me I just can’t wrap my head around why the Lions Club is basically trying to ‘evict’ the pickleballers from the Civic Centre.

What is causing the animosity between these two groups? Instead of fighting each other they should be working together for the greater good of the community.

I understand the pickleball players damaged some equipment, but come on, guys. Let it go.

Stop fighting with each other, pay for the damage, make amends and give them back their second court.

Also, council, please stop sending the pickleball group back and forth between the Parks and Rec committee and council meetings. Just put your collective heads together and solve the issue before it spirals even more out of control.

Finally, I want to say a quick thank you to Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas for not dodging one single question I asked him, that shows true character.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008.

